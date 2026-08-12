Justice Served: Lifetime Sentence for Serial Sex Attacker

Simon Levy, a British serial sex attacker, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This verdict comes after Levy was found guilty of two murders and a series of other sexual crimes following years of unchecked offenses.

Before this final conviction, Levy had been repeatedly arrested for sexual assaults, notably on crowded rush-hour trains. However, despite having a criminal history dating back to 2018, police had downgraded his status to a medium-risk offender, allowing him to remain free until his arrest in 2025 for the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo.

Judge Mark Lucraft, in his sentencing remarks, condemned Levy as a ruthless individual who exploited others for his own gratification. Levy received a whole-life order for the murders and additional sentences for rape, grievous bodily harm, and other serious offenses, bringing closure to a series of heinous crimes.