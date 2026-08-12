Justice Served: Lifetime Sentence for Serial Sex Attacker

Simon Levy, a British serial sex offender, has been sentenced to life without parole for two murders and multiple sexual offenses. Despite previous convictions, Levy remained a free man until his arrest for murder in 2025. Authorities faced criticism for their failure to prevent his devastating crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:49 IST
Justice Served: Lifetime Sentence for Serial Sex Attacker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Simon Levy, a British serial sex attacker, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This verdict comes after Levy was found guilty of two murders and a series of other sexual crimes following years of unchecked offenses.

Before this final conviction, Levy had been repeatedly arrested for sexual assaults, notably on crowded rush-hour trains. However, despite having a criminal history dating back to 2018, police had downgraded his status to a medium-risk offender, allowing him to remain free until his arrest in 2025 for the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo.

Judge Mark Lucraft, in his sentencing remarks, condemned Levy as a ruthless individual who exploited others for his own gratification. Levy received a whole-life order for the murders and additional sentences for rape, grievous bodily harm, and other serious offenses, bringing closure to a series of heinous crimes.

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