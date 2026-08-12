Lifetime Sentence for Britain's Serial Sex Attacker: Justice Delivered

Simon Levy, a 40-year-old serial sex offender from Britain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a series of heinous crimes, including two murders and the rape of a third victim. The decision was delivered on Wednesday, with Levy receiving a whole-life order, indicating no possibility of parole.

Levy's criminal spree included the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in March 2025 and Sheryl Wilkins in August 2025. Despite multiple arrests for prior sexual assaults on women during rush hour train rides, failures in police and prosecutorial processes allowed Levy to continue his offenses unabated.

This case has prompted significant criticism of law enforcement practices, with the Metropolitan Police referring themselves to the police watchdog over mishandling his risk assessment. London's Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the oversight, highlighting missed opportunities to prevent further harm and death.