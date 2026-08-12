Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers
Germany's cabinet has approved new powers for intelligence services to hack communications and disrupt foreign operations to counter the growing threat from cyber and hybrid attacks. The measures, which would incorporate AI tools, aim to revolutionize security architecture but face criticism from civil liberties groups.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's cabinet has approved new measures empowering intelligence services to hack communications and disrupt foreign operations, responding to an increasing threat from cyber and hybrid attacks.
The proposal allows the BND and BfV, Germany's foreign and domestic intelligence services, broader authority to access digital communications and conduct active operations to thwart incoming attacks. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt noted these changes as a 'revolution' in the nation's security system.
While some officials support these expanded powers, civil liberties groups have expressed concern about potential overreach, highlighting tensions between national security interests and civil rights.