Carlo Lombardi, a Senior Analyst and Advisor on India-Italy relations, has highlighted a trend where US political commentary on India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) aligns with domestic political agendas rather than objective analysis.

In a discussion with ANI, Lombardi emphasized that criticism of India's FCRA often originates from the 'Christian evangelical lobby' within the US political landscape. He referenced the stance of Congressman Riley Moore, known for protecting Christians globally, labeling these criticisms as politically motivated. Lombardi further noted structural changes within Washington, observing a shift in how US foreign aid and NGOs are administered.

Lombardi explained that entities like USAID have been dismantled, with figures such as Secretary of State Rubio criticizing NGOs as burdensome on taxpayers. These organizations, according to Lombardi, operate internationally without aligning with host nations, sometimes causing political disruption. Following assertions from US lawmakers, India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its assertion that its foreign funding regulations remain an internal parliamentary issue, consistent with global practices.