Indian Railways Approves ₹153 Crore 4-Lane ROB in Ahmedabad

Indian Railways has approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 305 on the Geratpur-Ahmedabad railway section in Gujarat, giving a major infrastructure push to an urban stretch where regular train movements and growing road traffic have made the existing level crossing a congestion point. The project, falling under Western Railway, has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹153 crore and is expected to provide road users with a safer and more convenient way to cross the busy railway corridor without waiting for passing trains.

The ROB has been included under Western Railway's ongoing umbrella programme covering the construction of road over bridges, road under bridges and foot over bridges, along with drainage improvement and rebuilding of existing road over and under bridges. The location of Level Crossing No. 305 in a densely populated part of Ahmedabad makes the project particularly significant, since limited urban space and heavy traffic require a larger structure with extended approaches to accommodate vehicles efficiently.

106-Metre Railway Bridge Planned With Composite Girders

The railway portion of the new bridge will extend for a total length of 106 metres and will be built using two composite girders, each measuring 53 metres. This section will carry road traffic safely above the railway tracks while keeping railway operations below free from interference caused by vehicles crossing at track level.

A 150-metre viaduct will form another important part of the structure, while the railway approach will extend for about 595 metres. The longer approach has been planned keeping the surrounding urban development and road conditions in mind, allowing vehicles to move onto and off the elevated structure with a smoother gradient rather than creating a steep rise close to the railway line.

Level Crossing Delays to End for Daily Road Users

Once the four-lane ROB becomes operational, motorists will no longer need to stop at Level Crossing No. 305 whenever the gates are closed for trains. Vehicles will be able to cross the railway line throughout the day without coming into direct contact with railway tracks, cutting the risk associated with level crossings while reducing queues that can build up on surrounding roads during busy periods.

The four-lane configuration will also provide greater road capacity for an area where traffic demand is shaped by dense residential and commercial development. Shorter waiting times at the railway crossing could make everyday journeys more predictable for commuters while easing pressure on nearby roads affected by vehicles gathering at the closed gates.

Project Adds to Railways' Level Crossing Elimination Drive

The ₹153 crore project forms part of Indian Railways' wider effort to replace level crossings with grade-separated infrastructure wherever road and railway traffic volumes justify such works. Road over bridges separate the two traffic streams completely, allowing trains to operate without interruption while giving motorists and other road users a dedicated route above the tracks.

For Ahmedabad, the sanctioned ROB is set to bring a substantial infrastructure upgrade to the Geratpur-Ahmedabad section, combining improved road capacity with safer railway crossings and smoother movement through a heavily populated urban area.