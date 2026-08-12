Piyush Goyal Calls for Fair Trade, Recycling and Global Push for Indian Goods

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian businesses and citizens to follow fair trading practices, embrace recycling and reuse, and build a stronger circular economy while expanding the reach of Indian products and services across international markets. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Goyal said India's growing economic engagement with the world is creating fresh opportunities for businesses of every size.

He said nine free trade agreements have opened markets and provided preferential access for Indian industry, giving MSMEs, entrepreneurs, farmers, fishermen, workers and service providers greater opportunities to connect with international customers.

Make in India Must Stand for Quality and Design

Goyal urged businesses to strengthen the Make in India identity by paying greater attention to product quality, design capabilities and brand value rather than treating it only as a manufacturing label. With India's economy currently valued at around $4 trillion and the country looking towards a $30 trillion economy by 2047, he said businesses and citizens have a large role to play in converting economic growth into stronger production, trade and employment.

Greater consumer support for domestically manufactured products can increase demand, allow companies to produce at scale and make Indian businesses more competitive in domestic and overseas markets.

India Targets $1 Trillion in Annual Exports

The minister highlighted India's recent export performance and said the country is working towards reaching $1 trillion in goods and services exports during the current year. He noted that exports have grown by around 73% over the past six years, while the April-July period of the current year recorded growth of nearly 15%.

Goyal credited Indian businesses, MSMEs, employees, entrepreneurs, farmers, fishermen and the services sector for strengthening India's presence in international markets, while encouraging local companies to look beyond limited domestic markets and find customers around the world.

Businesses Asked to Digitise and Adopt Sustainable Practices

Digitalisation, good manufacturing practices and fair trade were identified as important areas for businesses seeking to become more competitive. Goyal also placed sustainability firmly within the business agenda, calling for greater recycling and reuse of resources and wider adoption of circular economy practices as industries respond to climate-related challenges.

He linked these priorities with initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Stand-Up India, along with infrastructure development and skill-building programmes that have expanded opportunities for businesses and young workers.

Self-Reliance Linked With India's Global Growth

Goyal described Swadeshi products as the result of the work and effort of Indian citizens and encouraged consumers to support goods made in the country. He said self-reliance should go together with stronger international engagement, allowing Indian companies to build competitive products at home and successfully sell them abroad.

The minister said the combined efforts of businesses, startups, MSMEs, farmers, fishermen and workers can strengthen India's economic growth while building greater global trust in Indian products, services, quality and brands.