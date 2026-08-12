Over 50,000 Saplings Planted Across 31 States on Hariyali Amavasya

More than 50,000 saplings were planted across 31 states on Hariyali Amavasya as part of a nationwide environmental campaign led by Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in collaboration with Vriksh Mitra Parivar. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, the campaign brought farmers, young people, public representatives, government officials and citizens together to encourage tree planting as an everyday responsibility rather than a one-day activity.

The main programme was organised at PBG Ground in Delhi's Central Ridge near Talkatora Stadium, where participants watered saplings, sang Vande Mataram and joined a mass plantation exercise. Similar activities were organised in villages, towns, panchayats and institutions across the country, with Vriksh Mitra Parivar members encouraging people to plant at least one tree.

Citizens Asked to Turn Special Occasions Into 'Vriksh Parv'

Chouhan described Hariyali Amavasya as an occasion to express gratitude towards nature and spoke about the close relationship between people, animals, birds, rivers, mountains and trees in Indian traditions. He urged citizens to plant at least one tree every year and motivate five more people to participate, creating a wider community network around environmental protection.

He suggested marking birthdays, wedding anniversaries, the birth of children and parents' death anniversaries as "Vriksh Parv" by planting trees, while stressing that a sapling needs regular care and protection after it goes into the ground.

Tree Protection Placed Alongside Plantation

Panchayats, urban local bodies and institutions were encouraged to identify dedicated plantation areas where young trees can be monitored and maintained over the years. The campaign placed particular emphasis on survival rates, recognising that increasing plantation numbers alone cannot expand green cover unless saplings receive water, protection and continued care.

Chouhan also encouraged greater adoption of Mission LiFE practices, energy conservation and reduced dependence on plastic, linking individual lifestyle choices with broader environmental protection.

Healthy Environment Crucial for Farmers

The Agriculture Minister connected environmental conservation directly with farming, pointing out that declining soil health, pressure on water resources and wider ecological damage can affect agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods. For farmers, he said, healthy soil and reliable access to water are just as important as seeds and fertilisers, making responsible use of natural resources essential for future food production.

Delhi Institutions Join Plantation Campaign

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said more than one lakh people in the capital have been connected with the campaign, with schools, colleges and other institutions also being encouraged to participate. Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma called for development and environmental conservation to move together, stressing the need to protect green cover while infrastructure expands.

The nationwide campaign is now carrying a simple message into communities: planting a sapling begins the process, while helping it survive and grow creates the lasting environmental benefit.