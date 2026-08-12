Tensions Flare as Israeli Troops Clash with Settlers in West Bank Outpost

In a rare confrontation, Israeli troops faced off against Jewish settlers on Wednesday as they attempted to disperse an unauthorized outpost near Palestinian homes in Qusra, a village in the occupied West Bank.

The incident unfolded amid growing concerns over land seizures, with settlers emboldened by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The military described the Qusra outpost as "illegal, reprehensible, and unacceptable," reflecting increased criticism of unchecked settlement activities.

Tear gas was deployed as clashes erupted, and troops withdrew without clearing the settlers. The ongoing incident puts a spotlight on the complex tensions in the region, where settlement expansion continues to provoke conflict.