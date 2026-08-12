England Cricket's New Era: Responsibility Over Curfew

England's cricket captain Joe Root dismisses the need for a team curfew ahead of the home test series against Pakistan. Root emphasizes trust and responsibility among players despite recent off-field incidents and cultural scrutiny. The new leadership, alongside coach Stephen Fleming, begins a fresh chapter after previous setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:05 IST
England Cricket's New Era: Responsibility Over Curfew
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to foster responsibility, England cricket captain Joe Root has announced there will be no team curfew for the upcoming test series against Pakistan. This decision comes despite recent scrutiny over team culture following various off-field incidents.

Root re-assumed captaincy after Ben Stokes retired amid the test series against New Zealand, where Stokes, along with player Gus Atkinson, faced suspension for breaching a team curfew. The leadership shake-up sees Root teaming with coach Stephen Fleming, aiming for stability and redemption after a challenging period under former coach Brendon McCullum.

Root insists on treating players as responsible adults, reflecting his belief that those making crucial on-field decisions should show the same maturity off-field. The England team, currently seventh in the World Test Championship standings, looks to rebuild its culture starting with the series against Pakistan, beginning August 19.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

United Kingdom
2
Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

India
4
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leaders...

Malawi

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026