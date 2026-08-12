Ukraine has stopped its drone strikes on oil tankers using the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk following a request from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The request came amid U.S. concerns that Ukraine's actions were causing instability in the oil markets and negatively affecting American businesses. The U.S. has communicated to the Ukrainian government the need to stop targeting vessels not associated with Russia in the Black Sea and the CPC infrastructure, affirming the CPC's role as a substitute for Russian energy supplies, according to a U.S. official.

The report was unable to be immediately verified by Reuters, and both the U.S. State Department and Vance's office did not respond to requests for comment. The heightened strikes by Ukraine were part of efforts to deprive Russia of resources, which also affected Kazakhstan's oil production, dropping by 14% in July.