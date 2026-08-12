Government Halts Recognition of India's Table Tennis Federation Amid Governance Concerns

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India's recognition due to governance issues. The Indian Olympic Association is tasked with creating an ad-hoc structure to manage the sport. Internal factionalism and disputes have plagued the federation, leading to this drastic action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:09 IST
Government Halts Recognition of India's Table Tennis Federation Amid Governance Concerns
Representative image. (Photo: WTT). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has withdrawn recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), citing significant governance-related problems. This move was confirmed by the Ministry on Wednesday, highlighting a breakdown in the federation's compliance with necessary regulations.

The action results from TTFI's failure to hold organizational elections within the prescribed timeline and its inadequate response to a show-cause notice. Consequently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been instructed to implement a temporary administrative setup, in consultation with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), until a legitimate governance framework is reestablished.

This suspension adds another chapter to the federation's ongoing controversies. Currently led by its first female president, Meghna Ahlawat, the TTFI has encountered internal disagreements and disputes, notably involving top player Manika Batra. With factionalism and administrative disputes continuing, the federation remains under scrutiny as it works to resolve its compliance issues. (ANI)

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