President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proudly reported the recapture of 745 square kilometers, achieved through Ukraine's bold offensive actions since January.

In a statement shared on X, he confirmed the liberation of 26 settlements from the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This marks a significant territorial gain for Kyiv's forces, reflecting their persistent resilience amidst ongoing conflicts.