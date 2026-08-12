Ukraine's Persistent Push: 745 Square Kilometers Reclaimed
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's success in reclaiming 745 square kilometers across the frontline. Operations since January have seen 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions restored to Kyiv's control, as shared on X.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proudly reported the recapture of 745 square kilometers, achieved through Ukraine's bold offensive actions since January.
In a statement shared on X, he confirmed the liberation of 26 settlements from the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This marks a significant territorial gain for Kyiv's forces, reflecting their persistent resilience amidst ongoing conflicts.
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