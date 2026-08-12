Ugandan MPs Call for Stronger Action on Insecurity and Land Grabbing

Ugandan lawmakers have called on the government to tackle security concerns ranging from land grabbing to petty theft and the movement of potentially dangerous individuals into the country, arguing that insecurity in its different forms can disrupt livelihoods and weaken communities' confidence in the progress made on peace and stability.

The concerns were raised in Parliament on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as legislators debated a motion appreciating President Yoweri Museveni for his State of the Nation Address delivered on June 4. MPs acknowledged improvements in national security while pressing the government and security agencies to respond to challenges affecting communities in different regions.

Land Grabbing Raises Concerns in Bukedea

Bukedea County MP David Okwere raised concerns about land insecurity in his constituency, saying residents are increasingly worried about land grabbing and the use of sophisticated surveying methods that may take place without the knowledge of local landowners.

Okwere said drones were being used to survey land, with some villagers mistaking the devices for birds and remaining unaware that their property was being observed. He asked the government to pay closer attention to such practices and introduce measures that can better protect communities from losing land without their knowledge or consent.

Karamoja Needs Measures to Protect Security Gains

Moroto District Woman Representative Stella Atyang praised President Museveni's disarmament initiative in the Karamoja sub-region, saying it had contributed to improved peace and security, while calling for mechanisms that can preserve those gains and reassure communities that authorities will respond quickly when problems emerge.

Atyang pointed to petty theft as one issue requiring a faster response, arguing that dealing with smaller security incidents before they grow could help maintain stability across the sub-region and strengthen public confidence in government efforts.

Bukimbiri County MP Eddie Kwizera also praised the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) for helping maintain peace in the country. He called for effective screening of people entering Uganda, noting that the country's relative stability could also attract individuals involved in criminal activity.

UPDF Highlights Citizens' Role in National Security

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and UPDF representative in Parliament Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding urged Ugandans to value and protect the country's security achievements, describing national defence as a responsibility that ultimately involves citizens as well as security institutions.

Okiding said Uganda had experienced a high level of peace and stability over the past four decades and credited the country's security system with protecting the nation while building international recognition for Uganda as an important security partner.

Peace Linked to Jobs, Trade and Wealth Creation

The debate also returned to President Museveni's argument in his State of the Nation Address that economic progress depends heavily on peace, law and order. Museveni told Parliament that the UPDF had played a central role in maintaining peace, while the Police and Judiciary remained important to enforcing law and order.

The President linked stability with wealth creation, pointing to traders who accumulated capital through imports and later invested in commercial buildings and real estate. MPs' contributions showed that while national peace remains widely valued, local challenges such as land disputes, theft and border security require continued attention because their effects can be felt directly in people's homes, businesses and livelihoods.