NCLT Launches e-Inspection and e-Certified Copy Services

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has launched e-Inspection and e-Certified Copy Services, giving advocates, litigants and other stakeholders a simpler way to access judicial records and obtain certified copies without relying as heavily on physical Registry processes. NCLT President Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal inaugurated the new services through video conferencing, describing the initiative as part of the Tribunal's wider push to make its Registry more accessible, responsive and technology-driven.

The digital services add to a series of technology upgrades being taken up by the Tribunal, including its revamped website and the ongoing e-Courts 2.0 initiative. For people dealing with insolvency, company law and other matters before NCLT Benches, easier digital access to records could reduce the time and effort involved in routine procedural requirements, particularly when parties and their lawyers are located away from the Bench handling a case.

Digital Access Moves Closer to the Centre of NCLT Operations

Justice Grewal said the e-Inspection and e-Certified Copy facilities have been designed to provide quicker and more convenient access to judicial records, while supporting a Registry system that is easier for stakeholders to navigate. The move also reflects the growing role of digital tools in tribunal administration, where access to documents, case information and Registry services can directly affect how efficiently lawyers and litigants are able to manage proceedings.

The technology push comes alongside changes in the way NCLT is addressing case pendency. The Tribunal has adopted a data-driven system to monitor pending cases across its Benches, allowing it to review workloads, redistribute matters where needed and constitute Special Benches in situations where additional judicial capacity can help clear cases.

Resolution Plan Approvals Record Strong First Quarter

The Tribunal said these case-management measures contributed to the approval of 78 resolution plans between April and June 2026, representing its highest first-quarter performance since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came into force. The approved plans involved approximately ₹5,517.66 crore, making the quarter significant not only in terms of the number of resolutions but also the value attached to cases moving through the insolvency framework.

NCLT has also issued detailed guidelines covering the registration and listing of cases after consultation with the Bar, with the intention of using available judicial time more effectively and bringing greater consistency to case handling.

Infrastructure and Manpower Remain Key Challenges

Justice Grewal acknowledged that infrastructure and manpower constraints continue to affect the Tribunal, even as steps are being taken to cut avoidable delays and improve the use of existing resources. Digital services cannot by themselves resolve every operational challenge, but easier access to records, closer monitoring of pendency and more organised case listing can reduce procedural friction for both the Registry and people appearing before NCLT.

The launch of e-Inspection and e-Certified Copy Services adds another digital layer to that effort, with the Tribunal seeking to build a justice-delivery system that is faster, more transparent and easier for stakeholders to access.