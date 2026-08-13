Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents' Murder

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Reiner, has been indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury in the December stabbing deaths of his parents. The indictment also includes the special circumstance of lying in wait, which could make Reiner eligible for the death penalty if pursued by prosecutors.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed that Nick Reiner has entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of murder, which include multiple murders, lying in wait, and using a "dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife," in the crime.

The high-profile case has captured significant attention, as Reiner's parents were notable figures in the entertainment industry. The indictment has set the stage for a complex and potentially lengthy legal battle as the case proceeds through the judicial system.