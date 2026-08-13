Shocking Hollywood Tragedy: Grand Jury Indicts Nick Reiner

In a chilling turn of events, a grand jury has indicted Nick Reiner in the December stabbing deaths of his parents, Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Reiner. The case has gripped Los Angeles due to its dramatic nature and high-profile victims.

Nick Reiner is facing two counts of murder with special circumstances, including multiple murders and lying in wait. If prosecutors choose to seek it, these charges could result in the death penalty. Since his arrest in December, Reiner has remained jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Rob Reiner, known for his iconic roles and directorial achievements, and Michele Reiner were both found dead in their Brentwood home, sparking one of Los Angeles' most shocking celebrity homicide cases. District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed hope that the indictment brings justice a step closer. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 15.