India Optel Launches GARUD Defence-Grade Binoculars for Civil Market

India Optel Limited has entered India's civilian optics market with the launch of GARUD, an indigenously developed high-resolution binocular that brings optical technology built on decades of defence manufacturing experience to birdwatchers, travellers, wildlife enthusiasts and other professional and recreational users.

The Mini Ratna Category-I Defence Public Sector Undertaking launched the binoculars in New Delhi on 13 August 2026. GARUD has been developed and manufactured by Ordnance Factory, Dehradun, an India Optel unit whose history in precision optical manufacturing stretches back to 1943.

GARUD Combines Magnification With Wide Field of View

GARUD provides 8x magnification alongside a 7.6-degree field of view, allowing users to observe distant subjects while retaining a broad perspective that can be useful when following wildlife, watching sporting events or scanning outdoor landscapes.

A ±5 diopter adjustment helps users adapt the binoculars to differences in eyesight, while soft-touch eyecups are designed to make longer viewing sessions more comfortable. An ergonomic grip has also been incorporated to provide secure handling during outdoor use.

At approximately 610 grams, the binoculars have been designed to balance portability with durability, while weather-resistant construction allows them to be used across a range of outdoor conditions.

Defence Optical Experience Moves Into Civilian Market

India Optel says GARUD draws from a binocular platform that has served the Indian Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces under demanding operational conditions, allowing technology shaped by military requirements to reach civilian customers.

Potential applications include birdwatching, wildlife observation, nature exploration, travel, forestry, marine activities, sporting events and security-related work, giving the product a broad audience beyond its defence origins.

The launch also reflects the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push for greater domestic design and manufacturing, with the company presenting GARUD as an Indian-made alternative built around established national optical capabilities.

India Optel Opens New Chapter in Consumer Optics

GARUD represents India Optel's first move into the civilian optics market, creating an opportunity for the defence manufacturer to apply its experience in precision equipment to products intended for wider public use.

The binoculars were launched at DPSU Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Joint Secretary for Land Systems Dr Garima Bhagat. Senior officials from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Central Armed Police Forces and Wildlife Society of India also attended, alongside India Optel executives.

For India Optel, the move opens a new commercial market while giving outdoor users access to optical technology developed from a manufacturing platform associated with India's defence and security forces.