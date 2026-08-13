Dr Padma Gurmet Honoured with Ladakh State Award for Sowa-Rigpa Work

Dr Padma Gurmet, Director of the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa in Leh, has received the UT Ladakh State Award for 2025 in recognition of his work to preserve, promote and develop Sowa-Rigpa, a traditional system of medicine with deep cultural and healthcare significance in Ladakh.

The honour was presented by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during the UT State Awards ceremony, which recognised 36 people for outstanding contributions and public service across different fields for the years 2022 to 2025.

Recognition Celebrates Years of Work for Traditional Medicine

Dr Gurmet's award acknowledges his sustained contribution to strengthening Sowa-Rigpa and ensuring that knowledge connected with the traditional medical system continues to receive institutional support, education and wider recognition.

Sowa-Rigpa draws on generations of medical knowledge and remains an important part of Ladakh's traditional healthcare heritage. Institutions such as the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa play a central role in teaching the system, supporting its development and helping preserve knowledge that could otherwise become harder to pass on to future generations.

For the institute, the State Award also represents wider recognition of efforts being made to maintain traditional healthcare practices while developing the academic and professional foundations needed for their continued use.

State Awards Honour Service Across Ladakh

During the ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor said the awards were created to recognise people whose dedication, excellence and service have made a meaningful contribution to society and the development of the Union Territory. A total of 36 distinguished individuals were honoured for their contributions between 2022 and 2025, reflecting work across a range of areas important to Ladakh and its communities.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the value of such recognition in encouraging younger people to pursue excellence and use their skills in ways that contribute to the welfare and development of the region.

Institute Celebrates Recognition for Sowa-Rigpa Leadership

Faculty members, staff and students at the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa congratulated Dr Gurmet on receiving the award, describing the recognition as a proud moment for the institute and its wider community.

His honour also places attention on the importance of preserving Ladakh's traditional knowledge at a time when younger generations are increasingly combining established cultural practices with modern education and professional opportunities.

The institute expressed its support for Dr Gurmet's continued work and wished him further success as he contributes to the growth, teaching and development of Sowa-Rigpa in Ladakh and beyond.