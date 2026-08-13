CIC Says 768 Cases Cleared in August Amid Portal Upgrade

The Central Information Commission has clarified that it disposed of 768 Second Appeals and Complaints between 1 and 12 August 2026, rejecting a media report that indicated only three appeals had been cleared during the month.

The Commission said the discrepancy was caused by an ongoing upgrade of its Second Appeals and Complaints Portal, which temporarily stopped case statistics on its website from reflecting the work being carried out during August. Decisions in completed cases are also being sent by post to the parties concerned.

Website Figures Remained Frozen During Portal Work

The portal has been undergoing an upgrade since 2 August, meaning information about newly admitted and disposed cases, which normally flows automatically from the portal to the CIC website, has remained updated only through 1 August.

A notice informing users about the planned upgrade had already been placed on the Commission's website and appeals portal on 24 July, according to the CIC.

The Commission stressed that figures currently visible online should not be treated as an accurate measure of August case disposals while the upgrade is underway, explaining that the apparent total of three appeals does not represent its actual performance for the month.

Hearings Continue Despite Digital System Upgrade

While the public-facing data has not been updating normally, the CIC said its day-to-day functioning has continued and hearings have been conducted as usual throughout the portal work.

The clarification is intended to distinguish between a technical delay in publishing updated statistics and the actual processing of Second Appeals and Complaints, with the Commission reporting 768 disposals by 12 August.

Keeping hearings running during the upgrade means applicants and other parties have continued to have their cases considered even though the latest information has not been immediately reflected through the online system.

Upgraded CIC Portal Expected to Go Live on August 17

The upgraded Second Appeals and Complaints Portal is expected to become operational from 17 August 2026, after which relevant case information should begin appearing on the Commission's website and portal again.

The CIC said the work is intended to create a more efficient and user-friendly experience for Right to Information applicants and other stakeholders who use its online services to access and manage information concerning appeals and complaints.

Improved case-data updating is also expected to make it easier for people to find current information about their matters once the new system goes live.

The Commission said it remains committed to transparency and will continue making case-disposal information available through its digital platforms after the upgrade has been completed.