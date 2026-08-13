ISRO Steps Up Efforts to Tackle Growing Space Debris Risks

India is strengthening efforts to protect satellites and keep heavily used orbits safer as thousands of new spacecraft enter Low Earth Orbit through expanding satellite internet constellations, with ISRO working on debris prevention, improved monitoring and technologies that could eventually remove dangerous objects from space.

Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha that large constellations can contain several thousand satellites, increasing the chance of collisions around busy orbital regions even when many spacecraft have automated systems designed to move away from potential threats.

Thousands of Satellites Increase Collision Concerns

A particular challenge arises when satellites fail in orbit and lose their ability to manoeuvre, leaving operators unable to move them away from other spacecraft. Small pieces of debris that cannot be reliably tracked create another danger because satellites may have no warning before an impact.

Even a relatively small object travelling at orbital speeds can cause mission-ending damage, potentially leaving another disabled satellite behind and producing additional fragments. A collision or accidental break-up near a crowded orbital shell could spread debris through an area already occupied by large numbers of spacecraft.

These risks have made prevention increasingly important as satellite internet networks expand and more governments and private companies rely on space-based infrastructure.

Debris Free Space Mission Targets Safer Operations

ISRO's Debris Free Space Mission is intended to reduce the creation of new orbital debris by encouraging responsible management throughout a satellite's operational life, including proper disposal once its mission is complete.

India's space policy requires internationally recognised debris-mitigation practices, while guidelines released by IN-SPACe in 2024 encourage Indian operators to use suitable post-mission disposal measures or design spacecraft so they leave orbit through natural decay within a limited period.

ISRO has also started activities that could support future Active Debris Removal, where technologies would be used to remove existing objects that pose risks to operational spacecraft.

India Expands Monitoring and International Cooperation

Space Situational Awareness is another major part of India's strategy, allowing operators to understand where objects are in orbit and identify possible close approaches before they become collisions. Singh said effective space sustainability also requires manoeuvrable and trackable spacecraft, proper registration, communication between operators and a strong regulatory framework.

ISRO has participated in the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee since 1996 and also works through United Nations groups and other international forums dealing with orbital safety and sustainability.

India plans to combine international data sharing with greater domestic capability for monitoring objects in space, while research continues into technologies capable of responding to emerging debris risks. The wider challenge is keeping valuable orbital regions usable as the number of satellites grows and dependence on space infrastructure becomes increasingly important.