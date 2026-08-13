Uganda MPs Push for Irrigation as Karamoja Food Crisis Deepens

Ugandan lawmakers are calling for greater investment in irrigation, food reserves and disaster preparedness as hundreds of thousands of people in Karamoja face severe food insecurity, arguing that repeated emergency food distributions cannot provide a lasting answer to drought and other climate-related shocks.

The concerns were raised after Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Minister Sam Engola briefed Parliament on 12 August 2026 about current disasters and government interventions. He said relief food is being distributed to 313,987 households across 480 parishes in Karamoja's nine districts, with each household expected to receive 20 kilograms of maize flour and 10 kilograms of beans.

Lawmakers Question Reliance on Emergency Food Relief

Around 473,000 people in Karamoja are experiencing crisis-level food insecurity or worse, including about 41,000 people facing emergency conditions, placing pressure on the government to respond to immediate hunger while finding ways to reduce future dependence on relief.

Napak District Woman MP Faith Nakut welcomed the decision to distribute food directly to parishes but questioned how such interventions could be sustained, noting that the latest response has required Shs45 billion.

Moroto Municipality MP Francis Adome Lorika said about 2,000 households in his constituency had yet to receive food and called for solutions that extend beyond emergency distributions, including irrigation and planned resettlement from areas repeatedly exposed to disasters.

Irrigation and Food Reserves Proposed as Longer-Term Solutions

Adjumani District Woman MP Jesca Ababiku urged the government to revive irrigation plans that could help farmers continue producing food during prolonged dry periods.

She said agricultural authorities conducted irrigation site surveys in Adjumani about five years ago, yet planned projects had not progressed, leaving farmers vulnerable when drought affects crops and livelihood programmes.

Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan called for the restoration of government food reserves, arguing that properly stocked storage facilities could allow authorities to respond earlier rather than waiting until communities reach severe levels of hunger.

Government Prepares for Possible El Nino Rains

MPs also warned that drought could quickly be followed by flooding, creating another layer of risk for communities already struggling with food shortages. Nakut called for equipment to be deployed for desilting waterways before heavy rainfall arrives, helping water flow more freely and potentially reducing flood damage.

Engola said the government is developing an El Nino contingency plan as forecasts point to the possibility of above-normal rainfall between September and December 2026. The plan will cover actions before, during and after the rains across agriculture, food security, transport and health.

Authorities also plan to strengthen early-warning communication and encourage local governments to enforce environmental rules intended to prevent settlement in disaster-prone locations.