AWIEF and Nedbank Launch Growth Programme for Women-Owned Firms

Women-owned businesses in South Africa are being offered a new route to larger domestic and international markets through a 12-month enterprise development programme launched by the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum and Nedbank.

The Women Enterprise Growth and Export programme will support 75 established small businesses over three years, selecting 25 companies for each annual cohort. It builds on a partnership between AWIEF and Nedbank dating back to 2018, when the organisations began working together on business acceleration and investment readiness initiatives.

Programme Targets Businesses Ready for Their Next Growth Stage

The initiative is designed for product-based South African businesses that are already generating revenue and want to increase production, strengthen distribution, supply larger customers or enter new markets.

Applicants must be legally registered in South Africa, qualify as an Exempted Micro Enterprise or Qualifying Small Enterprise and be at least 51% owned by black women under B-BBEE requirements.

Eligible companies must produce, manufacture, process, assemble, package, formulate or distribute physical products. Priority industries include agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, construction, renewable energy, textiles, tourism, beauty and personal care, design, crafts and the circular economy.

Export Readiness Opens Door to African and Global Markets

Selected entrepreneurs will receive an individual business assessment and development plan alongside coaching, technical mentoring and practical support covering operations, products and market readiness.

Finance and investment preparation will form part of the programme, while businesses will also receive guidance on becoming ready to work with suppliers and retailers and pursuing export opportunities.

Participants looking beyond South Africa will be supported in exploring opportunities connected with the African Continental Free Trade Area, including business-to-business contracts, joint ventures and co-production arrangements.

Connections with buyers, financial institutions, mentors and other women entrepreneurs are expected to help participants turn business preparation into potential commercial relationships.

Applications Open for First Group of 25 Businesses

Applications for the 2026 cohort close on 7 September 2026 at 11:59 pm South African Standard Time, after which screening and selection will take place during September and October.

The programme will officially launch during the AWIEF2026 Conference and Exhibition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 10 and 11 November, where the first 25 entrepreneurs will participate in a two-day in-person bootcamp.

Selected businesses will receive free access to the conference, with specified programme-related travel and accommodation assistance also available. The wider programme will run from November 2026 through October 2027, with regular reviews tracking business development, employment, market access and progress against each participant's growth plan.