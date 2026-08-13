Tensions Flare as Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including a senior police official, in the Gaza Strip following a reduction in attacks due to U.S. mediation. The fatalities were the first in over a week as targeted attacks had been scaled back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:11 IST
Tensions Flare as Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza
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  • Israel

The Gaza Strip witnessed renewed violence as an Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians, marking the first casualties in over a week. Among the dead was a senior police official, signaling escalating tensions despite the Israeli military's recent de-escalation efforts under U.S. pressure.

The attack in Khan Younis targeted two individuals on a motorbike, injuring one, according to Palestinian medics. The Israeli military confirmed that a Hamas commander, planning an attack, was the target. A subsequent drone strike in Western Gaza City killed the head of the local police force, verified by the Hamas-led interior ministry.

The strikes come amid a complex backdrop of political maneuvering. U.S. President Trump recently announced a plan for peace, which was met with resistance by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Despite agreeing to the plan, Hamas's commitment hinges on Israel meeting its withdrawal promises. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue to claim lives in Gaza, aggravating the uneasy ceasefire.

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