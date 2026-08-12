Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike Targets Hamas Leader in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike critically injured a Palestinian man in Gaza, targeting a Hamas commander allegedly planning attacks on Israeli forces. The incident marks the first such strike in over a week amidst a tense ceasefire under U.S. influence. Palestinian casualties have exceeded 1,250 in ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:35 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike Targets Hamas Leader in Gaza
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An Israeli airstrike has critically wounded a Palestinian individual in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli military sources, the strike targeted a Hamas commander believed to be plotting attacks against Israeli troops in the region. This marks the first airstrike in over a week, following pressure from the U.S. to maintain a fragile ceasefire plan advocated by President Donald Trump.

Palestinian medics reported that the wounded man was on a rickshaw in Beit Lahiya, located in the northern part of Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed the strike was aimed at neutralizing threats to its forces, emphasizing ongoing operational readiness under the Southern Command.

Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire two years ago, over 1,250 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza. The exact number of militants within those casualties remains unclear as Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, rarely discloses such information. In contrast, Israel reports that four of its soldiers were killed by militants in the same timeframe.

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