Costa Rica Extradites Notorious Drug Traffickers to U.S.

Costa Rica has extradited two alleged drug traffickers, Gilbert 'Macho Coca' Bell Fernandez and Gabriel 'Compadre' Lozano, to the U.S. to face charges. The extradition is part of international cooperation to combat drug trafficking. Costa Rica has seen increased violence tied to drug groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:05 IST
Costa Rica Extradites Notorious Drug Traffickers to U.S.
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In a move marked by significant international cooperation, Costa Rica has extradited Gilbert 'Macho Coca' Bell Fernandez and Gabriel 'Compadre' Lozano to the United States. Both alleged drug traffickers are set to face charges in a federal court in New York.

Bell, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023 for his purported role in transforming Costa Rica into a narcotics hub, had been imprisoned since 2024 for theft of state-owned fuel. Lozano, originally from Colombia, is accused of using Costa Rica as a transit point for cocaine shipments bound for northern markets.

Addressing these extraditions, Costa Rica's Attorney General Carlo Diaz emphasized the country's commitment to working with U.S. and international authorities in the fight against drug trafficking. The extradition law approved in 2025 has already seen several Costa Ricans sent to face justice abroad.

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