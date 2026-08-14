Florent Manaudou: A Legendary Swim Ends in Paris

French swimmer Florent Manaudou, Olympic champion in 50m freestyle, announced his retirement at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris. The 35-year-old, known for his six Olympic medals including a 2012 gold, shared his decision to step away from competitive swimming after the 2024 Paris Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:42 IST
Florent Manaudou: A Legendary Swim Ends in Paris
  • Country:
  • France

French swimming sensation Florent Manaudou has officially announced his retirement from professional swimming. The Olympic gold medalist in the 50m freestyle will make his final appearance at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Having achieved six Olympic medals throughout his tenure, including a gold in 2012, Manaudou has been a prominent figure in the swimming world. His decision to retire comes two years after competing in the 2024 Paris Games, where he secured a bronze in his signature event.

Florent, the younger sibling of 2004 Olympic champion Laure Manaudou, also boasts multiple World Championship titles. His legacy in the sport is indisputable, leaving a significant mark on French swimming history as he bids adieu to the competitive scene.

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