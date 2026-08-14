Kennedy Center's Contentious Tribute: Trump's Name to Return

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to add President Donald Trump's name to the building's exterior, despite a judge's prior order for its removal. This decision highlights internal conflicts and potential legal battles, with implications on the center’s future operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 00:34 IST
Kennedy Center's Contentious Tribute: Trump's Name to Return
inscription
  • Country:
  • United States

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has voted to re-add the name of President Donald Trump to the building's exterior. This decision comes despite an earlier judicial order for the name's removal, which was enforced over concerns of legality.

Democratic U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty revealed that the board renamed the site 'the President Donald J. Trump Plaza' and attributed the center's restoration to Trump. The move is seen as a recognition of Trump's contributions, although it may trigger a legal clash, as the board is largely composed of Trump loyalists.

The initial removal of Trump's name followed a judge's ruling necessitating Congressional approval for such rebranding. The administration's argument that removing Trump’s name hurt fundraising was dismissed due to lack of evidence. As of now, workers have removed Trump's name from the center's facade.

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