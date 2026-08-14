Island Visit Ignites Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to a disputed island in the Kuril chain, claimed by both Russia and Japan, has triggered strong condemnation from Tokyo. The visit exacerbates already tense relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a long-standing territorial dispute. Moscow insists the island is Russian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 01:00 IST
Island Visit Ignites Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Japan
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Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to a disputed island in the Kuril chain has sparked a diplomatic row with Japan. The island, known as Iturup in Russia and Etorofu in Japan, has been a contentious point since the end of World War Two when Moscow seized it.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned the visit as "absolutely unacceptable," urging Russia to heed the seriousness of the matter. In a swift response, Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed the criticism, labeling Japanese objections as "outrageous." The dispute fuels further tension following Japan's condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Putin's visit, part of which included stops at a school and a fish-processing plant, comes days before Japan marks the anniversary of its World War Two surrender. North Korea's recent missile test adds to regional tensions. The Russian embassy reiterated the island's status as Russian territory, asserting that leadership travel is an internal matter.

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