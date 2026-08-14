India Code Portal Gets AI Search and Multilingual Access

India has launched a revamped India Code Portal with artificial intelligence-assisted search, speech-based tools and plans for multilingual access, giving citizens and legal professionals a simpler way to find and understand laws through a single digital platform.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the upgraded portal at Kartavya Bhavan 2 in New Delhi on 13 August 2026, alongside Attorney General R. Venkataramani and senior officials from the Legislative Department, National Informatics Centre and IndiaAI Mission.

A Digital Gateway for India's Laws

India Code brings together Central Acts and subordinate legislation along with State and Union Territory laws and regulations, creating a common repository for citizens, lawyers, researchers, courts and government departments. The revamp is intended to move the platform beyond simply storing legislative documents by making laws easier to search, navigate and connect with related legal material.

Users will have improved access to amendments and legislative histories, while Acts can be linked with relevant rules and other subordinate legislation. Integration with the e-Gazette ecosystem is expected to make it easier to move between laws and officially published government material.

Meghwal said convenient access to the Constitution and legislation is important for citizens and other stakeholders, with technology offering a way to make legal information more transparent and widely available.

AI and Speech Tools Make Searching Easier

The biggest change is the introduction of intelligent search capabilities designed to help people find legal information without depending entirely on traditional keyword searches. The portal includes AI-assisted interaction, semantic search and speech-based searching, alongside improved navigation and document viewing. QR-enabled access and a structured system for citizen feedback have also been incorporated.

Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar described access to law as an important first step towards access to justice, stressing that legislation needs to be easy to find and use rather than merely available online. Attorney General Venkataramani also called for the platform to remain technologically current as user requirements and digital capabilities continue to evolve.

Laws Could Become Accessible in 22 Languages

A major part of the longer-term vision is AI-assisted multilingual access covering all 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Such capabilities could make legislative information easier to reach for people who are more comfortable reading or interacting in Indian languages, reducing some of the practical barriers created by complex legal material and language differences.

Legislative Department Secretary Rajiv Mani said the redesigned interface, stronger search functions and improved accessibility would support easier access to authentic and updated legislative information.

The revamped India Code forms part of a wider effort to use digital technology to improve legal awareness, transparency and public services, while creating a more interconnected legal information system for citizens across India.