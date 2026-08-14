Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Infrastructure

Authorities in Russia have promptly addressed the damage inflicted by a fire at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, attributed to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko.

The incident is part of ongoing Ukrainian efforts to target Russian infrastructure to escalate the costs of Moscow's 2022 full-scale warfare. Drozdenko confirmed all damage at the port had been resolved, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

In broader hostilities, over 50 drones were intercepted near St. Petersburg, while the Tver region faced another attack on an online retailer's warehouse. Additionally, a drone breached Latvian airspace, prompting defensive measures from neighboring countries.