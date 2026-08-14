Russia has made a strong call for the immediate and complete lifting of the blockade on Yemen, targeting criticism at the United States and Israel for escalating regional tensions. During a UN Security Council briefing, Russian representative Dina Gilmutdinova emphasized the critical need to remove all restrictions obstructing essential aid to Yemen.

Highlighting the intricate nature of the regional crisis, Moscow pointed out that the Yemeni peace process's stagnation has drawn Houthi forces into wider conflicts, partly influenced by US and Israeli actions against Iran. Russia expressed concern over the surge in military tensions in Yemen, branding recent coalition airstrikes as disproportionate responses.

Despite acknowledging threats posed by Houthi actions, Russia stressed that maritime freedom must be protected. Criticism was aimed at the Houthis' disruptive tactics in the Red Sea, deemed reactions to Yemen's blockade. Moscow advocates for return to political dialogue and calls for international attention towards declining humanitarian aid, crucial for Yemen’s stability.