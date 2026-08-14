Marcos Teases 2028 Election Endorsement

In a significant political revelation, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr disclosed his intention to endorse a candidate for the upcoming 2028 presidential election. During his statement on Friday, Marcos emphasized his commitment to supporting the most qualified contender, although he remains undecided on the individual.

'We will choose the best possible candidate,' he declared, while also acknowledging that it is premature to make any decisions or engage in discussions at this early stage.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the constitutional limitation that restricts Philippine presidents to a single term, highlighting the importance of the 2028 election in the country's political landscape.