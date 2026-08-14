Asian Markets Surge Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Asian stock markets climbed on Friday, marking their strongest week in two months. The rise comes amid easing concerns over a potential U.S. interest rate hike, following mild inflation data. Despite ongoing challenges in Middle Eastern diplomacy, investor optimism remains resilient.

Meanwhile, Brent crude steadied at $87.03 per barrel after recovering from a dip earlier in the week. The possibility of escalating tensions with Iran looms, yet markets seem more focused on AI-driven growth, with recent earnings reports alleviating fears of excessive spending in the sector.

European markets also show positive indications, though Nasdaq futures have slightly dipped. Analysts, such as Charu Chanana of Saxo, observe that while the immediate risk of a Fed rate hike appears reduced, the situation remains heavily influenced by global headlines.