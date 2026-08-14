New Zealand Withdraws Support for FIFA President Amid Controversy
New Zealand has withdrawn its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's reelection due to a controversial commercial rights stake sale plan. Infantino's proposal faced backlash, with UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF calling for a leadership review. Despite opposition, Infantino maintains strong support from African and South American confederations.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand recently announced its withdrawal of support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's reelection. The decision stems from dissatisfaction with a proposed commercial rights stake sale plan, which was aborted following widespread criticism.
Three major confederations—UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and CONCACAF—have called for a thorough review of Infantino's leadership and actions. Despite this, he retains significant backing from African and South American football bodies.
New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell emphasized the need for an independent review of the proposal. This sentiment echoes across other confederations, who seek transparency and accountability in FIFA's decision-making processes.
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