Drone Debris Hits Russian Warehouse Wall
An overnight attack by 'enemy drones' caused damage to a warehouse wall in Russia's Tver region. Vitaly Korolyov, the local governor, confirmed the incident, which caused no injuries. Smoke from the site dissipated quickly. The warehouse, operated by Wildberries, remained unharmed apart from the wall damage.
- Country:
- Russia
Overnight, debris from what were described as 'enemy drones' damaged the wall of a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tver region. The incident, confirmed by local governor Vitaly Korolyov, occurred without causing injury to any employees.
According to Korolyov, smoke that emerged from the site swiftly cleared, preventing any further complications. The attack remains under investigation as local authorities work to identify the source and nature of the drones involved.
The warehouse, an important logistics center in the region, suffered only wall damage. Despite the attack, operations continue as the facility works to restore full security measures.
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