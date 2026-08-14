Prabowo's Economic Vision: Revamping Indonesia's Commodity Exports

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced the expansion of a new state export firm to monitor and manage strategic commodity shipments. The initiative aims to secure more revenue from natural resources amidst investor concerns over centralizing exports. Prabowo also addressed challenges, including economic growth and self-sufficiency achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 10:46 IST
Prabowo's Economic Vision: Revamping Indonesia's Commodity Exports
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto unveiled plans for a newly expanded state export firm to closely monitor and manage the nation's key commodity shipments, including palm oil and coal. This measure is part of his broader strategy to secure more revenue from Indonesia's abundant natural resources.

Facing a declining approval rating and investor skepticism, Prabowo's approach aims to centralize exports without seizing control, initially identifying a potential $5 billion gap in reported versus actual export revenues. As the initiative grows, the new export firm, Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia, is expected to oversee all strategic commodities from an initial three.

Prabowo acknowledged ongoing challenges but expressed optimism about achieving economic goals, such as job creation and potential 6% economic growth by year's end. His past promises include rooting out corruption and improving economic growth rates. The 2027 budget proposal, set to be announced, is anticipated to address fiscal discipline and policy clarity as Prabowo emphasizes the nation's self-sufficiency advancements.

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