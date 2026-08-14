Hamilton Housing Rules Face Review Over Development Costs

Planning requirements affecting multi-unit housing developments in Hamilton are facing closer scrutiny after an investigation found some provisions may be adding unnecessary costs and complexity to new projects, prompting the Government to open the findings for public consultation.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop released the investigation report after Hamilton social housing developers asked him to consider using powers available under the Resource Management Act. Those powers allow the minister responsible for RMA reform to remove or modify provisions in district plans when they negatively affect economic growth, development capacity or employment.

The investigation focused on selected provisions of the Hamilton City Operative District Plan rather than undertaking a broader review of the city's entire planning framework.

Housing developers raised concerns about specific requirements

The review was initiated after a social housing provider approached Bishop about planning provisions affecting multi-unit residential development and the supply of new housing in Hamilton.

Several requirements were examined, including mandatory electric vehicle charging infrastructure, parking facilities for bicycles and other forms of micro-mobility, deep soil planting, urban tree canopy rules and controls governing building design.

While such requirements can serve environmental, transport and urban design objectives, the investigation considered whether their combined impact was creating costs or complications that could make housing developments more difficult to deliver.

The report concluded that some provisions may be unnecessarily increasing development costs and complexity, while also exploring possible ways those effects could be addressed. No final changes have been announced, with consultation now intended to gather further evidence before decisions are made.

Affordable and social housing at centre of review

Bishop said New Zealand needs additional housing, with affordable and social homes remaining particularly important, making it necessary to examine whether planning rules are helping new developments proceed or creating avoidable barriers.

For multi-unit projects, individual requirements can influence design choices, the amount of usable land available and overall construction costs. These effects can become particularly significant for social and affordable housing developments where project budgets and the cost per home are closely managed.

The review reflects the Government's wider approach to planning reform, which places greater emphasis on development capacity and removing regulatory requirements it considers unnecessary or poorly suited to current housing needs.

Bishop said the objective is to make it easier to construct homes, support economic activity and ensure planning provisions remain fit for purpose.

Public consultation opens on August 24

Hamilton City Council will be invited to provide feedback on the investigation findings, while affected parties and members of the wider community will also have an opportunity to make submissions.

Public consultation is scheduled to open on Monday, August 24, 2026, and will remain open until Monday, September 7, 2026.

Bishop encouraged people with relevant information, evidence or views about the provisions under review to participate, describing community consultation as an important part of determining what should happen next.

The consultation could ultimately influence whether the identified provisions remain unchanged, are modified or are removed through the Resource Management Act regulation-making process. For Hamilton's housing sector, the outcome will be closely watched because any changes could affect the cost, design and delivery of future multi-unit developments across the city.