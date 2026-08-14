Tech Giants Under Scrutiny in Australia Over Under-16 Social Media Ban

As Australia's government scrutinizes the effectiveness of a recent under-16 social media ban, key tech companies urge caution in interpreting early compliance data. Representatives from Google, Meta, and others emphasized the evolving nature of age detection technologies at a Senate inquiry.

Despite the December ban, reports indicate that 80% of minors still access these platforms, revealing a gap between legislative intent and practical enforcement. In response, lawmakers are considering harsher penalties and broader investigative capabilities for regulators, with fines potentially doubling to A$99 million.

Tech companies like YouTube and Meta highlight challenges in tracking underage users, suggesting discrepancies between account ownership and platform access. Meanwhile, major platforms have increased account deactivations, with further testimony expected from the eSafety Commissioner.