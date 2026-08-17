South African Journalists Win Honours at 2026 SADC Media Awards

Two South African journalists have earned regional recognition at the 2026 Southern African Development Community Media Awards in Durban, taking second prizes for work that explored women's leadership and the regional debate around sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) photojournalist Siyabulela Duda received second prize in the Photo Journalism category, while Sputnik Radio Africa reporter Seakga Relebogile Tladi secured second place in Radio Journalism. Both received US$1,000 for their winning entries at the awards, which were presented on Monday alongside the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

The annual SADC Media Awards recognise journalism that helps audiences better understand regional integration, development and cooperation among member states, with prizes covering Photo, Print, Television and Radio Journalism.

Duda's Photograph Captures a Moment of Women's Leadership

Duda was recognised for a photograph showing former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka congratulating newly inaugurated Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at State House in Windhoek. Published under the headline "Women's Hour," the image focused attention on the growing presence of women in senior decision-making positions across Southern Africa, including at presidential level.

The photograph used a single political moment to tell a broader regional story about representation and leadership, illustrating how visual journalism can communicate developments across national borders without requiring lengthy explanation.

GCIS congratulated Duda on the achievement and said his recognition reflected the professionalism, creativity and commitment found in South African journalism.

Tladi Examines SADC Solidarity With Zimbabwe

Tladi's award-winning radio entry, "SADC Solidarity and Sanctions in Zimbabwe," examined the effects of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and the country's response to the economic and political pressures associated with them.

His report included perspectives from officials representing SADC member states such as Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, focusing on the regional bloc's solidarity with Zimbabwe and calls from participating officials for sanctions to be lifted. The entry gave radio audiences a regional perspective on an issue that has remained part of political discussions within Southern Africa.

Like Duda, Tladi received US$1,000 after finishing second in his category, giving South Africa recognition across two different forms of journalism at the 2026 awards.

Journalism Helps Bring Regional Issues Closer to Communities

The South African government said the achievements underline the role journalists play in explaining SADC's work and connecting citizens with developments taking place across the region. Reporting through photography, radio, television and print can make regional policies and political developments more accessible to audiences who may otherwise have limited exposure to the work of SADC institutions.

GCIS also commended South African journalists covering regional and continental affairs, highlighting integrity, professionalism and dedication as essential qualities for strengthening informed public discussion.

The government said a vibrant and ethical media remains important for democracy and for building stronger people-to-people connections across Southern Africa, where decisions involving trade, development, politics and regional cooperation can affect communities well beyond individual national borders.

Duda and Tladi's recognition in Durban places their work within that wider regional context, showing how a photograph capturing a historic leadership moment and a radio report examining a complex political issue can both contribute to public understanding of Southern Africa.