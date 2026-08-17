SMILE Scheme Expands Rehabilitation and Livelihood Support Across India

More than 12,700 people engaged in begging have been rehabilitated under the Centre's SMILE Scheme, while thousands of transgender persons have received support ranging from shelter and identity documents to skills and employment opportunities, as the government expands its approach to helping marginalised people build more secure and independent lives.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) as an umbrella Central Sector Scheme that combines rehabilitation with healthcare, counselling, education, skills and livelihood assistance. State and Union Territory governments, district administrations, municipal bodies and organisations working with vulnerable communities are involved in delivering these services.

Over 42,000 People Engaged in Begging Identified

Under SMILE's Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons Engaged in the Act of Begging component, 42,589 people have been identified or surveyed across the country, while 12,710 have been rehabilitated, according to the latest figures available on the official SMILE-BEGGARY portal.

Launched on February 12, 2022, the initiative works towards the vision of a "BhikshaVrittiMukt Bharat," with rehabilitation extending beyond immediate assistance. Medical care and counselling can address personal needs, while education, skill development and livelihood opportunities are intended to give beneficiaries practical routes towards greater economic independence.

The programme relies heavily on coordination between different levels of government and local organisations because people living through prolonged social and economic exclusion may require several forms of support before they can successfully rebuild their livelihoods.

Garima Grehs Provide Shelter and Support to Transgender Persons

SMILE also includes a Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons component, under which 23 Garima Grehs have been established across 17 States and Union Territories. These facilities provide shelter and other support to destitute transgender persons, with 1,041 people rehabilitated through Garima Grehs during the past three years.

Access to official documentation is another part of the programme. The National Portal for Transgender Persons has facilitated the issuance of 33,303 identity cards, while convergence with Ayushman Bharat has resulted in 147 AB PM-JAY transgender cards being issued.

Economic opportunities are being developed through training and employment initiatives, with 725 transgender persons receiving skill development training and another 150 completing an Entrepreneurship Development Programme. Three National Transgender Employment Melas have benefited 223 people, connecting participants with opportunities that can support greater financial independence.

States Build Stronger Support Systems for Social Inclusion

Institutional support has expanded alongside individual welfare programmes, with Transgender Protection Cells established in 27 States and Union Territories and 30 Transgender Welfare Boards created to protect rights and improve access to government schemes.

The wider SMILE programme has also undergone an independent review. The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Hyderabad conducted a third-party assessment during September and October 2025, with its major findings and recommendations incorporated into revised guidelines for the scheme's continuation during the 16th Finance Commission cycle from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The next phase places rehabilitation, social protection and economic participation within the same framework, recognising that sustainable inclusion often depends on access to several services rather than a single intervention. By connecting healthcare, education, identity documentation, skills, entrepreneurship and livelihood support, SMILE seeks to give marginalised individuals practical opportunities to participate in mainstream society with greater dignity and self-confidence.