CIC Launches AppCoMS 2.0 to Simplify RTI Appeals and Complaints

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has launched AppCoMS 2.0, an upgraded digital platform designed to make the filing and processing of Second Appeals and Complaints under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 simpler and more accessible. Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal launched the new Appeal and Complaint Management System on August 17, 2026, marking a significant technology upgrade for the Commission's case-management infrastructure.

AppCoMS 2.0 has been developed within the prescribed project timeline with a focus on improving the way cases move through the CIC's digital system. The platform brings enhanced security standards, redesigned workflows and additional online services for citizens, Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and other stakeholders who interact with the Commission during RTI proceedings.

The upgrade builds on a system that has been part of the CIC's functioning for nearly a decade. The original AppCoMS was introduced in September 2016 to allow citizens to submit Second Appeals and Complaints online while supporting digital case processing from registration through hearings and final decisions.

One Account Brings RTI Case Information Together

The most noticeable change in AppCoMS 2.0 is the introduction of dedicated user accounts linked to an applicant's email address and mobile number. Applicants can use these accounts to submit Second Appeals and Complaints, giving them a central digital space for managing their interactions with the Commission rather than relying on separate stages of communication.

The portal also gives applicants greater access to information connected with their cases. Users will be able to follow case timelines, view relevant documents and download hearing notices as well as decisions and orders issued by the Commission. These features can make it easier for citizens to understand where their case stands and retrieve important records when required.

The changes are particularly relevant because Second Appeals and Complaints often involve several documents and procedural stages. Bringing these materials together within an individual account creates a clearer digital record of the case and reduces the need to manage notices, orders and supporting documents across different channels.

AppCoMS 2.0 retains the end-to-end approach of the earlier system while strengthening the technology supporting registration, hearing schedules, decisions and other case-related processes. The CIC expects the streamlined workflow to support smoother handling of cases while providing applicants and other users with a more convenient experience.

CPIOs Get Digital Access to Appeals and Case Documents

The upgraded platform is not limited to applicants. AppCoMS 2.0 also introduces user accounts for CPIOs of Public Authorities, allowing designated officers to access information about Second Appeals and Complaints involving their respective authorities and submit case-related documents directly through the portal.

This creates a more connected workflow between applicants, Public Authorities and the CIC. Easier digital submission of documents can support case preparation while providing the Commission with a structured channel for receiving records required during proceedings.

Another important addition is support for Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs). The Commission can use DSCs to digitally sign and issue notices and orders, strengthening the digital nature of the case-management process and reducing dependence on paper-based administrative steps.

The system is designed to support a wider group of stakeholders through authenticated accounts linked with email addresses and mobile numbers. This account-based structure also provides a foundation for managing access to case information while improving the organisation of documents and communications within the portal.

Older Decisions to Be Added After Portal Transition

The CIC has also addressed the movement of records during the transition to AppCoMS 2.0. Decisions issued from August 1, 2026 onwards during the transition period, which were dispatched through post, will be uploaded to the upgraded portal and website in the coming days.

This step is expected to help maintain continuity as the Commission moves from the earlier platform to the upgraded system. Citizens looking for decisions issued during the transition period may therefore see those records becoming available online progressively.

The launch also fits into the Government of India's broader push to use digital platforms for more transparent and citizen-focused public administration. For the CIC, where citizens approach the Commission after going through earlier stages of the RTI process, easier access to case records, hearing notices and final decisions can make digital interaction with the institution more straightforward.

Nearly ten years after the original AppCoMS was introduced, the second-generation platform represents a shift towards a more account-based and digitally integrated case-management system. Its practical impact will depend on how smoothly citizens and Public Authorities can use the new services, but features such as case timelines, online documents, CPIO accounts and digitally signed orders give users more tools for managing RTI appeals and complaints through a single portal.