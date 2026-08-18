$1.7m Funding Boosts Wildlife Protection on Chatham Islands

Two major conservation projects on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Islands will receive $1.7 million in government funding to tackle feral cats and pigs, protect threatened native species and restore vulnerable ecosystems across the archipelago. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced the investment through the 2026 Department of Conservation Community Fund, describing the islands as one of New Zealand's most distinctive conservation environments.

The funding will support community-led work on Rangihaute Pitt Island before part of the predator-control effort expands to the main Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island. Both projects have backing from local communities as well as Imi and Iwi, giving conservation groups additional support for work that requires sustained action across challenging island landscapes.

Feral cat removal targets threats to native birds

The Chatham Islands Landscape Restoration Trust will receive $1,169,900 for a project focused on removing feral cats from Rangihaute Pitt Island. Feral cats pose a serious threat to native wildlife because they prey on birds and other species, making their removal an important part of efforts to give vulnerable populations a better chance of surviving and recovering.

At least 14 threatened bird species are expected to benefit from the project, including the critically endangered tūturuatu/tchūriwat'/shore plover. Protecting these birds involves more than reducing immediate predation because removing introduced predators can allow nesting areas and surrounding ecosystems to recover over time, creating safer conditions for breeding and population growth.

Several critical ecosystems are also expected to benefit from the work. Rangihaute Pitt Island supports habitats with significant conservation value, meaning successful predator removal could produce gains across a much wider range of plants and animals rather than helping a single species alone.

Pig control will expand across the islands

A further $543,240 will go to the Chatham Islands Farmers Association for pig control, with the work initially taking place on Rangihaute Pitt Island before moving to the main Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island. Introduced pigs can damage sensitive habitats by disturbing soil and vegetation while also affecting native species, making population control an important part of protecting ecosystems already under pressure.

The project will concentrate on reducing those impacts in areas containing threatened species and critically endangered ecosystems. Working across both islands also gives conservation teams an opportunity to address predator pressures at a broader landscape level, rather than limiting efforts to isolated sites where animals can remain vulnerable to threats from surrounding areas.

Community participation is expected to play a central role in both initiatives. Local knowledge, volunteer work and cooperation between conservation organisations, landholders and communities can be especially valuable on remote islands where large-scale environmental programmes often require extensive coordination and resources.

Community support adds millions to conservation work

The two projects are expected to attract another $2.8 million in co-investment, taking their overall value well beyond the Government's initial contribution. That additional support is expected to include donations and in-kind contributions such as volunteer time, professional services and other resources that can extend the reach of conservation funding.

Potaka said strong community backing, combined with Imi and Iwi support, gives the projects a solid foundation. His longer-term vision is for native species across Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Islands to flourish in environments where pressure from introduced predators has been dramatically reduced or removed.

The funding also reflects the importance of sustained conservation work in isolated ecosystems, where species found in small populations can be particularly vulnerable to introduced predators. Removing feral cats and controlling pigs will require continued effort, yet successful programmes could give threatened wildlife more secure habitats while helping restore the ecological character that makes the Chatham Islands unique.