AFC Chief Rejects Qatar's Criticism Amid FIFA Controversy

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of the Asian Football Confederation denied overstepping his authority amid criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The rejection follows Qatar Football Association's claim of technical overreach. The situation highlights a growing divide within Asian soccer regarding FIFA's leadership and future investment plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:00 IST
AFC Chief Rejects Qatar's Criticism Amid FIFA Controversy

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), has firmly denied exceeding his authority in the ongoing criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. This rebuttal came after the Qatar Football Association (QFA) accused him of acting outside his mandate alongside UEFA and CONCACAF.

In a staunchly worded letter, Sheikh Salman criticized the QFA for focusing on technicalities instead of rallying to safeguard the sport's integrity. This public dispute amplifies tensions within Asian football as Infantino faces calls for resignation over his failed proposal to inject private investment into FIFA events.

Sheikh Salman noted the AFC had previously supported controversial decisions, such as backing Qatar’s World Cup 2022 hosting rights, without objection. The current backlash, he argues, disrupts Asian football's solidarity, placing procedural priority over pivotal issues affecting the sport's future.

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