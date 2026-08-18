SEMICON India 2026: Building a Global Semiconductor Powerhouse

In an ambitious push to fortify its semiconductor ecosystem, India is gearing up for SEMICON India 2026, a grand exhibition set to host over 500 exhibitors, including 294 international companies from more than 40 countries. Scheduled from September 17-19 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring India's earnest aspirations in the semiconductor domain.

The event, themed 'Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem', will boast over 150 acclaimed speakers, sprawling across a venue of more than 15,000 square meters. It will feature six country pavilions and 10 state government pavilions, offering dedicated platforms for startups, innovation, and workforce development. The program is set to delve into manufacturing, digital transformation, supply chains, AI, and various other critical sectors.

A standout initiative is the 'Sand to Silicon to Systems' Value Chain Experience, highlighting India's strategic strides in establishing a comprehensive semiconductor value chain. Ashok Chandak, President of SEMI India and IESA, accentuated India's progress from establishing credibility to showcasing capability. With support from the India Semiconductor Mission and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, SEMICON India 2026 aims to spotlight India's growing prominence in the global semiconductor landscape.