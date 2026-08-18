Pilots Demand Key Role in Air India Crash Probe

The Federation of Indian Pilots has requested a hearing and to provide technical inputs in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash investigation. FIP argues their inclusion is vital before the final report, slated for October 2026, to bolster the investigation's credibility and fulfill international obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:53 IST
Pilots Demand Key Role in Air India Crash Probe
Visual from AI-171 crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally requested a hearing with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to offer vital technical insights into the ongoing investigation of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. This move comes after assurances in the Supreme Court that their expertise would be incorporated into the final inquiry.

FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa emphasized in a letter the government's promise to consider pilot inputs, crucial for the investigation of the Dreamliner aircraft incident on June 12, 2025. With the probe nearing its conclusion, FIP urged for engagement before the results are finalized.

The FIP aims for a technical meeting by September 15, 2026, stressing that involvement now—rather than post-report—maximizes their input's value. Capt. Randhawa highlighted that timely inclusion promotes the report's integrity, fulfilling ICAO obligations and boosting public trust.

TRENDING

1
Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Lumos Robotics Eyes Stock Market Debut Amid Chinese Robot Revolution

Global
2
India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

Global
3
Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Devastation in Pechenihy: Russian Missile Attack Rocks Ukrainian Village

Global
4
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026