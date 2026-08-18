Pilots Demand Key Role in Air India Crash Probe

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally requested a hearing with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to offer vital technical insights into the ongoing investigation of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. This move comes after assurances in the Supreme Court that their expertise would be incorporated into the final inquiry.

FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa emphasized in a letter the government's promise to consider pilot inputs, crucial for the investigation of the Dreamliner aircraft incident on June 12, 2025. With the probe nearing its conclusion, FIP urged for engagement before the results are finalized.

The FIP aims for a technical meeting by September 15, 2026, stressing that involvement now—rather than post-report—maximizes their input's value. Capt. Randhawa highlighted that timely inclusion promotes the report's integrity, fulfilling ICAO obligations and boosting public trust.