Hawke's Bay Businesses Gain Extra Growth Support Until 2027

Hawke's Bay business owners will have access to additional hands-on advice as they plan for growth and continue dealing with the economic effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, with the New Zealand Government funding another Growth Advisor at the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce through to June 2027. Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Brewer said the position will give owners a local point of contact who understands the region and can help them work through practical business decisions.

Many businesses across Hawke's Bay have recovered since Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread destruction in February 2023, yet the financial and operational consequences have not disappeared for everyone. Brewer described the cyclone as the worst weather event the region has faced and said some businesses are still carrying costs associated with the disaster, making continued access to practical support important as they rebuild and consider their next stage of development.

Growth Advisor will work directly with local owners

The additional position will operate through the Regional Business Partner Network and work directly with Hawke's Bay business owners on issues they encounter while running and developing their companies. Support could involve planning for the year ahead, identifying new opportunities and helping businesses understand what they need to put in place before expanding.

Rather than leaving owners to navigate different programmes and services by themselves, the Growth Advisor will be able to direct them towards relevant assistance while discussing the challenges facing their individual businesses. Brewer said owners are often heavily occupied with everyday operations, meaning access to someone familiar with the local commercial environment can help them make more informed decisions without adding another complicated process to their workload.

The new role will sit alongside advisory services already available in Hawke's Bay through the Regional Business Partner Network, strengthening rather than replacing the existing support structure. Brewer also acknowledged Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee for securing the additional support and credited local MPs Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd for advocating for businesses in the region.

Cyclone Gabrielle's impact continues to be felt

Cyclone Gabrielle caused severe disruption across Hawke's Bay, affecting infrastructure, properties, transport connections and commercial activity. Businesses faced different recovery challenges depending on their location and industry, and some continue to manage costs and decisions linked to the disaster years after the immediate emergency ended.

Having an advisor based in the region is intended to provide a more personal form of support because local knowledge can help put individual business challenges into the wider context of Hawke's Bay's recovery. An owner considering expansion, investment or a change in operations may need advice that accounts for conditions specific to the region rather than relying solely on general business guidance.

The initiative also recognises that recovery does not end when a business reopens. Companies may still need to rebuild customer bases, reconsider investment plans or find ways to grow after spending time and money dealing with disruption.

Support targets Hawke's Bay's wider economic growth

Hawke's Bay has a significant food and fibre sector alongside businesses involved in manufacturing, services and exports, giving small companies an important role in the region's economic activity. The Government sees stronger business advice as one way to help those firms identify opportunities and prepare themselves for sustainable growth.

Brewer described small businesses as an important part of the Hawke's Bay economy and said helping owners access useful advice can support both individual companies and the wider region. For businesses still rebuilding after Cyclone Gabrielle, that support could also provide a clearer path from recovery towards longer-term investment and expansion.

With funding confirmed through June 2027, the additional Growth Advisor gives Hawke's Bay businesses a longer window to seek local assistance as their priorities shift from immediate recovery towards planning, growth and future opportunities.