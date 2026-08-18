ICAR Sets Focus on Farm Income, Resilience and Global Markets

India's agricultural research system needs to move beyond increasing production and focus more closely on farmers' incomes, climate resilience and access to global markets, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the 97th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Society in New Delhi.

Chouhan, who chaired the meeting at the National Agricultural Science Complex, called for agricultural research to respond directly to the problems farmers face, changing consumer preferences and market demand. He said scientific advances should be judged by how quickly they reach farms and whether they create measurable improvements for farmers.

The meeting brought Union and State ministers together with scientists and stakeholders from agriculture and allied sectors, while reviewing ICAR's research progress and setting priorities for a more sustainable and self-reliant agricultural economy.

Research must translate into higher farm incomes

Chouhan said developed agriculture is essential to India's wider ambition of becoming a developed economy, but higher output alone will not be enough. The next stage needs to connect farms more effectively with markets while improving the economic security of small and marginal farmers.

Integrated farming systems were identified as one way of creating more dependable income by bringing crops together with activities such as livestock, dairy, fisheries and other farm enterprises. Timely availability of quality seeds and planting material, balanced fertiliser use, healthier soils and sustainable farming practices will also be important as farmers deal with climate pressures and rising input concerns.

India also needs agricultural products that can compete more effectively in international markets. Chouhan highlighted quality, nutrition, processing, packaging and shelf life alongside compliance with global standards as areas requiring greater attention.

Closer partnerships between ICAR and industry could shorten the distance between laboratory research and commercial or farm-level use, allowing useful technologies to reach farmers more quickly.

Climate-resilient varieties dominate new crop releases

ICAR Director General Dr M.L. Jat reported significant progress in agricultural research during the past year, including an increase of around 19 million tonnes in foodgrain production and further growth across horticulture, milk and fisheries.

Scientists released 386 new crop varieties, with 94% described as climate-resilient. Another 29 varieties were biofortified, reflecting efforts to address nutrition alongside productivity and the ability of crops to withstand changing environmental conditions.

ICAR also reported developments in genomics, genome editing, natural farming, soil health, fisheries and livestock health. An indigenous vaccine for African Swine Fever was highlighted as an important scientific development that could support pig farmers and reduce risks to livestock-based livelihoods.

Research is also moving further towards commercial applications. ICAR institutions filed around 805 intellectual property applications during the past year, while technology commercialisation activities were strengthened across 36 institutions.

A memorandum of understanding with industry and corporate social responsibility donors was signed during the meeting to expand collaboration and mobilise additional resources for agricultural research.

Self-reliance expands beyond foodgrain production

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary said India's next priority should include greater self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds, seeds, livestock and value-added agricultural processing. Stronger Farmer Producer Organisations and better market connections could help producers capture more value from what they grow rather than remaining dependent on the sale of basic commodities.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S.P. Singh Baghel pointed to India's gains across foodgrains, horticulture, dairy, fisheries, meat and egg production, arguing for closer integration of farming with livestock, poultry, dairy and fisheries to strengthen rural incomes.

The meeting also highlighted the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in taking scientific knowledge and technologies to farmers, while ICAR's National Gender Platform for Agri-Food Systems now connects more than 9,000 establishments to strengthen women's participation in agriculture.

ICAR's Annual Report for 2025-26 was presented for adoption along with annual accounts and the auditor's report, while four ICAR publications were released. Members also considered amendments to the organisation's rules and bye-laws.

The discussions left ICAR with a broader measure of success for the years ahead: research will need to deliver not only higher agricultural output but healthier soils, stronger rural incomes, climate-ready farms, competitive products and technologies that farmers can actually use.