Harvard's $53M Settlement over Morgue Scandal

Harvard University will pay $53 million to settle lawsuits from families whose loved ones' bodies, donated to its medical school, were mishandled and illegally sold by the former morgue manager. The settlement was filed in Boston state court, addressing claims starting from 2023 following the manager's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:59 IST
Harvard's $53M Settlement over Morgue Scandal
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Harvard University has agreed to a $53 million settlement to address allegations that it mishandled bodies donated to its medical school. The complaints arose after it was discovered that the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School had illicitly sold body parts on the black market.

The legal resolution comes as a response to a class-action lawsuit filed on Monday in a Boston state court. The lawsuits stem from incidents reported since 2023, when the former morgue manager was arrested, prompting legal actions by affected families.

This settlement marks a significant step in reconciling the grievances of families who entrusted their loved ones' bodies for educational purposes, only to face the shock of their misuse and sale.

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