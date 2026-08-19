Bolivian Economy Minister Faces Controversial Censure

Bolivia's Congress has voted to censure Economy Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza, stirring a constitutional dispute with President Rodrigo Paz's government, which claims the vote is invalid. This controversy threatens Paz's economic reform agenda, highlighting political tensions as the government seeks congressional support for crucial financial programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:15 IST
Bolivian Economy Minister Faces Controversial Censure

Bolivia's Congress took a bold step on Tuesday by voting to censure Economy Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza, a move that President Rodrigo Paz's administration has quickly labeled unconstitutional. Indications are that this decision may be contested in the country's highest constitutional tribunal soon.

Presidential spokesperson Jose Luis Galvez hinted at possible legal action from Espinoza, which suggests the minister might stay in office while the Constitutional Tribunal evaluates the legitimacy of the decision. The censure came after Espinoza failed to appear before Congress to discuss his handling of economic issues.

As Espinoza considers his legal options, the conflict underscores political friction in Bolivia, a critical moment for the government as it seeks endorsement for economic reforms and financial assistance programs from both Congress and international bodies.

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