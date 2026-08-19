Unexpected Halt: South Korea Unaware of Trump's Military Exercise Plans

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun revealed at a parliamentary hearing in Seoul that neither South Korean nor U.S. officials were informed in advance of President Donald Trump's decision to scale back joint military drills, indicating the decision was unexpected and unilateral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:10 IST
Unexpected Halt: South Korea Unaware of Trump's Military Exercise Plans
Cho Hyun

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun addressed a parliamentary hearing in Seoul, revealing surprising information regarding joint military drills.

Cho Hyun stated that both South Korean and U.S. officials were unaware of President Donald Trump's order to scale back the exercises, sparking questions about the communication between the nations.

The revelation came when Cho was questioned by a lawmaker about Seoul's prior knowledge of the decision, highlighting the unexpected nature of the announcement.

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